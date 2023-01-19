UrduPoint.com

IGP Visits Police Training College Sihala

Published January 19, 2023

IGP visits Police Training College Sihala

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan here on Thursday visited Police Training College Sihala and reviewed training affairs including performance of several sections of the college.

Commandant Sihala College, DIG Ashfaq Ahmed Khan gave a briefing about the college's history and its professional affairs.

The IGP was informed that more than 100,000 police officers and personnel of different institutions including from Sri Lanka, Africa, and Kenya have completed training from Sihala College.

IG Punjab reviewed the performance of different branches of the college.

During the visit, the IGP also inaugurated the newly constructed park and walking track.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the buildings of the Punjab school of Investigation and Hostel No. 17 in Campus-II.

The IGP while addressing the under training officers and their trainers at the auditorium issued important instructions.

"Professional training of the force in line with the modern demands of policing is my top priority," he added.

He said that those who have completed their training should make all-out efforts in the field in serving and protecting the citizens.

"To restore the honor and dignity of the police force, we will have to do our own accountability. We have to become servants of the public and their protectors in the true sense," he added.

The government would be requested to approve Rs250 per head instead of Rs150 for the food of the under training officers, he said.

He asked the authorities concerned to organize an IG Cup, a cricket tournament between all training colleges and units.

The IGP also listened to the complaints of the police personnel and issued orders on the spot for their redressal.

