IGP visits police training college Sihala, Police Lines, RPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani Monday said that modern professional training of the police force as per the requirements of modern policing, crime eradication and to bring further improvement in service delivery of the police department are top priorities.

He expressed these views while visiting Police Training College Sihala, meeting the family of Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed in Rawalpindi Police Lines and addressing a meeting at RPO Office here.

He said the identity of the police force can be highlighted as a symbol of love only if one adopts the attitude of a soft-spoken and helpful force.

The IGP said that modern investigation practices should be adopted in crime eradication while further improvement in operational duties as well as investigation matters and special focus should be laid on citizen centric policing.

He said that Lady Police Officers are a very important part of Punjab Police and making full use of their services is also among the priorities of the department. Lady Police Officers should be removed from non-policing duties and deployed in the field in all the districts of the province.

The martyrs of Punjab Police like Inspector Imran Abbas, are proud asset of Punjab Police as their everlasting sacrifices inspire the police force to discharge its duties and make more sacrifices for the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

He said Punjab Police would continue to take steps on priority basis for the betterment and welfare of the families of their martyrs and solution of their problems.

He said despite all the services and sacrifices, the public image of the police is not good for which the force will have to do its own accountability.

The IGP said the recruits coming to the training institutes should pay special attention to their character building along with learning the professional skills so that they, in their field duties could enhance the honor and reputation of their parents and the department.

Inam Ghani said that the subordinates should be rewarded first and punished later and the officers should play their role in improving the quality of policing keeping in view the self-esteem of the subordinates.

On arrival at Police Training College Sihala, a contingent of police presented a guard of honor to IGP while Commandant Ghulam Rasool Zahid and Deputy Commandant Ashfaq Alam briefed the IGP on professional matters.

The IGP, while reviewing the training of trainees in the Junior Command Course at the school of Investigation, issued instructions to the officers on moral building and to bring change in attitudes. The IGP also visited computer lab, library, Lady Recruit Course, Digital Firing Practice Room, Lady Recruit Course and other departments and was briefed about ongoing courses, facilities and requirements as well.

Addressing the trainee officers, the IGP said that the trainee officers and personnel should learn modern skills in the training college and apply them in their professional life.

Focusing on people-friendly policing, the IGP said that the trainees after completing their training should come to the field and play their important role in strengthening the atmosphere of trust between police and public.

"As a police officer, while you have a heavy responsibility to maintain law and order, you also have a duty to ensure that citizens do not have any complaints about the delivery of police services," he added.

Later, the IGP reached house of inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed at Rawalpindi Police Lines. On the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar, CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younis, DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani, DPO Jhelum Shakir Hussain Dawar, DPO Chakwal Muhammad bin Ashraf and other senior officers were present.

The IGP met the family members of the martyred Inspector, loved the children and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyr.

Talking to the mother of the martyr, he said that every youth of Punjab Police shares her grief equally as she also endured the trauma of her husband Sub-Inspector Muhammad Abbas Shaheed and her son Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed and their precious sacrifices are a source of pride for us and builds up our spirits.

He said "We are all heirs of the martyred Inspector Imran Abbas, may Allah give us strength, we are with you on every step of the way and this department and country will remain permanent and stable only with the sacrifices of martyrs." The IGP visited Shaheed Constable Altaf Hussain Mess, Head Constable Muhammad Ali Shaheed Model Barracks and Constable Saeed Akhtar Shaheed Services Lounge and appreciated the ideal facilities in Model Barracks and Services Lounge.

After visiting the Police Lines, IGP chaired a meeting at RPO Office Rawalpindi which was attended by all district police officers of the Range.

He said that delay in registration of FIRs is not tolerable in any case, therefore registration of cases like robbery, murder, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes must be registered within 24 hours and solid steps should be ensured for prevention of the crimes.

He said that legal action under section 182 must be taken against those who have registered false cases. IGP said, all the proclaimed offenders of Rawalpindi region should be brought on record and DPOs would have to be held accountable in the districts where proclaimed offenders were not on record till the first week of April.

The bail of the bail able crimes should be taken by the SHOs at the police station level and modern technology and all available resources should be utilized for the prevention of serious crimes.

He said "Command is a huge responsibility and as a commanding officer, it is your duty to keep the morale of your subordinates high and take full advantage of their valuable skills."All possible facilities should be created for the citizens and every effort should be made to solve their problems, he added.