IGP visits police training school, direct strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younus Monday directed for strict compliance to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during his visit to police training school.

He interacted with the trainees and instructed the training school principal to ensure social distancing during the course, especially in classes, parade rehearsal, residential barracks and other activities.

He directed DIG headquarters to ensure in time completion of courses and provide every possible facility to the trainees.

All lists of the candidates should be shared on website to bring transparency in the process.

Islamabad police has formally started promotion courses for the personnel.

There would be three courses launch during the year 2022 with duration of each course for four months.

According to the schedule, first intermediate and lower school course that started on December 27 (Monday) would continue till April, 30. Around 90 Jawans have been selected in each course after medical clearance.

The second course would start on May 09 to September 09 while third would continue from September 19 to January 19.

Similarly, there were 111 constables who would be overage for lower class course on December 31, 2021 would be enrolled into three separate courses. The interested constables may get the opportunity.