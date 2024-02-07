Open Menu

IGP Visits Polling Station, Reviews Security Arrangements

February 07, 2024

IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja Wednesday paid a visit to the Commerce College polling station located near PIDC

During his visit, the IGP interacted with the police personnel who were on duty at the polling station.

He instructed the officers to enhance the security measures to ensure the safety of voters, candidates, polling staff, and materials by maintaining a strong police presence in and around the polling stations.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasized the importance of vigilance and readiness among the police stationed at the polling stations.

He stressed the need for extraordinary security measures based on past and anticipated election scenarios, with no room for any shortcomings.

Riffat informed that the deployment of police personnel had been completed, and all necessary polling materials had been delivered.

Ensuring safety at all levels remains a top priority, with concerted efforts aimed at conducting peaceful elections, he reiterated.

Addressing the media, the IGP highlighted the shared responsibility for ensuring peaceful elections, underscoring the pivotal role of the police in maintaining security.

He assured that the police force was utilizing all available resources, including Quick Response Force (QRF), which was on standby.

Additionally, district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) have identified sensitive and highly sensitive polling locations, along with Designated Returning Officers (DROs), to ensure a swift response to any untoward incidents.

Subsequently, the IGP visited the election control room situated in the office of DIGP South, where he received a briefing on monitoring activities from DIGP South.

