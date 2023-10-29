IGP visits Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday visited Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad.

He presided over a meeting about the training matters of Punjab Constabulary officials, reviewed the training modules, inspected the field exercises of anti-riot force, issued orders after listening to problems of the force and officers, and gave away awards to the best performers in various categories as well.

The IGP started his visit by laying wreaths at the Martyrs Memorial, recited Fateha and paid tribute to sacrifices of the martyrs. He inspected the anti-riot force formations exercise at PC Headquarters parade ground. He instructed the officials to complete the modern law and order control training with utmost dedication.

The IGP said that the anti-riots course had been designed to deal with emergency situations including control of violent angry protesters and crowd dispersal. He also visited Police Training school Farooqabad.

Principal PTC Farooqabad Tanveer Ahmad Tahir gave a briefing about the training courses, modern facilities and various areas of training.

Dr. Usman Anwar also met under-training female and male personnel, took feedback from them about training and also listened to their problems. He inaugurated a canteen at PTS Farooqabad.

He distributed certificates of appreciation, and cash prizes among the best performers. More than 200 officers and officials from constable to inspector level were among the recipients of awards. He awarded shields, trophies, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the best performing officers and personnel.

Commandant Punjab Constabulary Additional IG Imran Arshad, Deputy Commandant Khurram Shahzad Haider, Principal PTS Farooqabad Tanveer Ahmed Tahir and all battalion commanders attended a meeting chaired by the IGP. Deputy Commandant Khurram Shahzad Haider gave a briefing about the professional affairs of Punjab Constabulary.