Open Menu

IGP Visits Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 08:20 PM

IGP visits Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday visited Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad.

He presided over a meeting about the training matters of Punjab Constabulary officials, reviewed the training modules, inspected the field exercises of anti-riot force, issued orders after listening to problems of the force and officers, and gave away awards to the best performers in various categories as well.

The IGP started his visit by laying wreaths at the Martyrs Memorial, recited Fateha and paid tribute to sacrifices of the martyrs. He inspected the anti-riot force formations exercise at PC Headquarters parade ground. He instructed the officials to complete the modern law and order control training with utmost dedication.

The IGP said that the anti-riots course had been designed to deal with emergency situations including control of violent angry protesters and crowd dispersal. He also visited Police Training school Farooqabad.

Principal PTC Farooqabad Tanveer Ahmad Tahir gave a briefing about the training courses, modern facilities and various areas of training.

Dr. Usman Anwar also met under-training female and male personnel, took feedback from them about training and also listened to their problems. He inaugurated a canteen at PTS Farooqabad.

He distributed certificates of appreciation, and cash prizes among the best performers. More than 200 officers and officials from constable to inspector level were among the recipients of awards. He awarded shields, trophies, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the best performing officers and personnel.

Commandant Punjab Constabulary Additional IG Imran Arshad, Deputy Commandant Khurram Shahzad Haider, Principal PTS Farooqabad Tanveer Ahmed Tahir and all battalion commanders attended a meeting chaired by the IGP. Deputy Commandant Khurram Shahzad Haider gave a briefing about the professional affairs of Punjab Constabulary.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Law And Order Visit Male Farooqabad Sunday All From Best Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

35 minutes ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

36 minutes ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

36 minutes ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

51 minutes ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

1 hour ago
 PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLAC ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

1 hour ago
PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah Internatio ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Langu ..

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE tar ..

Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE targets Climate Conscious Caterin ..

2 hours ago
 Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease ..

Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease Agreement for new logistics c ..

3 hours ago
 UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan