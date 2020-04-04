IGP visits quarantine center, isolation ward in Miran Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday visited North Waziristan and inspected quarantine center being established in Golden Arrow High school Miran Shah.

He was received by Regional Officer Bannu, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Dsitrict Police Officer, Shafiullah Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner, Sahibzada Najeebullh.

Expressing satisfaction over the facilities in quarantine center, he directed doctors and district administration to ensure provision of needed facilities to people. He also visited isolation ward in District Heqadquarters Hospital Miran Shah.

Later, he met with General Officer Commanding, Major General Shakiullah Khattak in Headquarters Camp Miran Shah and discussed matters of mutual interest.