IGP visits Rashkai Economic Zone, discusses security measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, visited the Rashkai Economic Zone on Sunday to meet with army officers, Chinese engineers, and senior police officials to discuss the security and other crucial issues of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

During the meeting, the army officers provided a comprehensive briefing to the IGP on the security of the Chinese experts working in the zone. The IGP stressed the importance of the Rashkai Economic Zone in the economic development of Pakistan and emphasized the Primary responsibility of the police in ensuring its security.

The IGP inspected various parts of the zone and directed the top police officials to reinforce the security measures for the Chinese workers, including increasing the height of fences, installing more CCTV cameras, and utilizing modern technology.

Accompanied by Regional Police Officer Mardan Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur and DPO Nowshera Muhammad Umar Khan, the IGP expressed his commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the foreign workers in the zone.

The visit of the IGP and the discussions with the relevant authorities demonstrate the government's commitment to the successful completion of the CPEC project and the security of its foreign partners.