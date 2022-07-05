IGP visits Rawalpindi to review flood arrangements

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday issued instructions to Rawalpindi police to remain on high alert in view of the threat of flood in Nullah Lei due to continuous rains in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday issued instructions to Rawalpindi police to remain on high alert in view of the threat of flood in Nullah Lei due to continuous rains in the city.

During his visit, IG Punjab said that special teams should be formed to provide timely assistance to the citizens and protect their lives and property during the monsoon season and additional teams should also be kept ready for the protection of precious human lives in any emergency.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Rawalpindi police would provide all possible assistance to the district administration and rescue agencies in relief work and all possible steps would be taken to protect citizens' properties.

IG Punjab said that special arrangements should be made to ensure the traffic flow during rains and directed traffic police high-ups to adopt proactive approach in this regard.

He said that concrete steps should be taken for the security of Eid gatherings in all the districts of Rawalpindi region on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and all resources should be utilized for the security of such gatherings held in mosques, imambargahs and open spaces.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that an effective system should be set up to maintain the flow of traffic on Chand Raat and patrolling around the cattle markets. He directed that additional teams should be deployed on the highways for the protection of traders and passengers.

The IG Punjab ordered to carry out indiscriminate operation against the land grabbing mafia in Rawalpindi. He called for immediate crackdown on prevention of street crime and organized gangs. He also stressed upon observing zero tolerance against incidents of violence and sexual harassment with women and children. He issued these instructions to RPO Rawalpindi, CPO Rawalpindi, DPOs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal at RPO office.

Instructing the supervisory officers, IG Punjab said that Murree Tourism Police should be made more active, special measures should be taken to guide the tourists during the Eid holidays and maintain the flow of traffic.

IG Punjab directed that the Murree Tourism Police and the Traffic Police should work out a special plan for the convenience, assistance and protection of the citizens during the Eid holidays and long weekends. IG Punjab directed to deploy additional staff at the congested places.

He directed that intelligence-based operations be carried out in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum to root out criminals and ensure that supervisory officers take steps under personal supervision to prevent serious crimes and bring the accused to justice. The IG directed that capacity building courses should be conducted to enhance the investigative capabilities of the investigating officers. The meeting was attended by RPO Rawalpindi, CPO Rawalpindi, DPO Attock, DPO Chakwal, DPO Jhelum and Officers of Special Branch, CTD and Traffic Police.

Prior to the meeting, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan visited the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters and inaugurated the newly constructed District Enforcement Wing at the Police Lines Headquarters. RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar and CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari gave a detailed briefing to IG Punjab Sardar Ali Khan about District Enforcement Wing and other projects. SSP Operations briefed IG Punjab about Operation Enforcement Wing while SSP Investigation briefed IG Punjab about Investigation Enforcement Wing. He also reviewed the performance of the staff of District Enforcement Wing one by one and appreciated the project of Rawalpindi Police.

On this occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar, CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP Headquarters Tariq Mehboob and other officers also accompanied the IG.