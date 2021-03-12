UrduPoint.com
IGP Visits Residence Of Late Dy IGP, Condoles Family Members

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:06 PM

IGP visits residence of late Dy IGP, condoles family members

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Friday visited the residence of late Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Yameen Khan to express his deep grief and sorrow over his sad demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Friday visited the residence of late Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Yameen Khan to express his deep grief and sorrow over his sad demise.

IGP met bereaved family members and offered fateha for the departed soul, who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Regional Police officer Malakand Abdul Ghafoor Afridi and DPO Swat Dilawar Bangash also accompanied the IGP.

The IGP prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of the deceased family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi paid glowing tributes to the services of late Muhammad Yameen Khan by saying that he was a thorough professional, brave and hardworking police officer.

He preformed his duty on every post as per attached expectations in a very professional and dignified manner, he added.

IGP said the police force had been deprived of a brave and committed police officer and the vacuum thus created would be hardly filled.

He maintained that the valuable services rendered by late Muhammad Yameen Khan for the police force would be remembered for a long time.

Late Muhammad Yameen Khan was born in 1962 and after completing education he joined police service as DSP and during his 30 years of service he performed duty on various posts.

He also remained part of various National and International missions. In the year 2005 earthquake he was posted at that time as DPO Mansehra and took active part inearthquake rehabilitation activities on which he was awarded by the government.

