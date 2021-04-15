IGP visits residence of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Afzal

IG Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Shaheed Constable Muhammad Afzal has proved by sacrificing his life in the line of duty that protection of life, property and honor of the people was the top priority of Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :IG Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Shaheed Constable Muhammad Afzal has proved by sacrificing his life in the line of duty that protection of life, property and honor of the people was the top priority of Punjab Police.

He said this while talking to the family of martyred constable at Siraj Colony Shahdara, here on Thursday after offering Fateha.

He said, while paying homage to the martyr, that the status of the martyr was unparalleled.

He said that such examples of bravery and courage shown by martyred constable while thwarting the nefarious intentions of miscreants and criminals were the assets and pride of Punjab Police.

On this occasion, IG Punjab instructed CCPO Lahore, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar that it was the responsibility of Punjab Police to take care of the family of the martyr and although money and privileges were not a substitute for human life but the welfare of the family of the martyr and every possible care should be taken and the cheque of Shaheed package also should be handed over to the heirs as soon as possible.

Talking about the employment of the son and daughter of the martyr, the IG Punjab said that the responsibility of the children lies with the Punjab Police and no effort will be spared for their better future.

Consoling the eldest son of the martyr, IG Punjab Inam Ghani said that his father was a very young man and a dutiful police officer whose sacrifice will always be remembered.

He further said that all available resources were being utilized to maintain law and order and enforce the writ of state, adding that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. He said if anyone tries to break the law or disturb public order, it will be dealt with iron fists.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kayani, CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid, SP City Hassan Jahangir and other officers were also present on the occasion.