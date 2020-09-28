IGP visits Rwp Police Lines; inaugurates projects to facilitate cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday visited Rawalpindi Police Lines, Headquarters and inaugurated different projects, recently completed to facilitate police personnel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday visited Rawalpindi Police Lines, Headquarters and inaugurated different projects, recently completed to facilitate police personnel.

A police squad presented traditional salute to the IGP as he arrived at the police lines. He also laid floral wreath at police martyrs monument and prayed for the departed souls of the martyred police personnel. He paid rich tributes to the great sacrifices rendered by police martyrs while protecting the people.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar, City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, District police officers of Jehlum, Chakwal, Attock and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

IGP visited police martyrs gallery and inaugurated Shaheed Deputy Superintendent Police, Masood Ahmed Hospital at Police Lines.

He was briefed that state of the art laboratory with Medical, Child Specialists and Gynecologist would be available to provide medical treatment facilities to the families of the cops. IGP also inaugurated Police FM Radio with FM 88.

6 frequency. The IG planted a sapling under ongoing plantation campaign.

Later, addressing the police personnel at Irshad Shaheed Auditorium the IGP said that all, from constables to IG, are police officers. Now, the word 'mulazim' for constables would not be used, he added.

He directed the police officers to ensure registration of FIR as soon as possible as the police is bound to register an FIR without any delay.

He said, "Welfare of police personnel is foremost priority of my policy." IG Inam Ghani informed that police department would set up three state of the art hospitals in Punjab to provide medical treatment facilities to the police personnel and their family members.

He instructed the police officials to deal with the citizens politely as their attitude would help improve image of police.

He directed the police officers to take indiscriminate and strict action in accordance with the law against land grabbers, drug peddlers, gangs and other anti-social elements.

The IGP said, "My support would be with all the police personnel except those involved in corruption and exploitation cases."