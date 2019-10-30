IGP visits Safe City Headquarters Qurban Lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan visited Safe City Headquarters Qurban Lines and reviewed monitoring of JUI-F Azadi March through security cameras

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan visited Safe City Headquarters Qurban Lines and reviewed monitoring of JUI-F Azadi March through security cameras.

During a meeting at Safe City Headquarters Qurban Lines here on Wednesday, he said that all officers deputed on security duty must perform their duty at high alert and no road should be unnecessarily blocked.

He further said that traffic should be managed via alternate routes, keeping in view, the facility of the public.

The IGP directed that on the route of Azadi march, all relevant DPOs should utilize all available resources for the protection of public properties ensuring the security of people participating in march by using a comprehensive strategy.

At this occasion, CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, Addl IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, Addl IG Ali Amir Malik and other officers were also present.