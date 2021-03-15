PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Monday visited the residence of Shaheed Additional Station House Officer (ASHO) Niaz Muhammad at Godar Kalay Jamrud, District Khyber where he expressed his deep grief and sorrow with the members of the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul.

It may be recalled that ASHO Niaz Muhammad embraced martyrdom while his two other colleagues got injured in an action against dreaded narcotics peddlers.

The IGP prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

While talking on the occasion, the IGP paid glowing tributes to the gallantry act, valour and courage of the Shaheed ASHO and said the police force deprived of a very talented professional and committed police officer.

The IGP said the supreme sacrifice of shaheed Niaz Muhammad will not go waste and the narcotics peddlers involved in this gruesome act would be brought to justice and the area would be purged from the menace of narcotics at all costs.

It is worth mentioning that the brother of Shaheed SHO Niaz Muhammad, Line Officer Shaukat also embraced martyrdom in 2014 and as such this family rendered valuable sacrifices of two of its brave sons.