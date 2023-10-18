Open Menu

IGP Visits Sindh High Court Bar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 06:46 PM

IGP visits Sindh High Court Bar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Wednesday visited Sindh High Court Bar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Wednesday visited Sindh High Court Bar.

Upon his arrival at the High Court Bar, he was received by President Bar Council Muhammad Saleem Mangrio and Honorary Secretary Amir Nawaz Warraich.

In the meeting, the President and Honorary Secretary High Court Bar discussed various issues.

The IGP Sindh on the occasion said it was necessary to make the criminal justice system strong and effective in order to solve crimes.

He said along with its operational capabilities, the police was moving forward keeping in mind the innovation in investigative matters and measures.

By doing this, on the one hand, the measures like research and investigation are strengthened, on the other hand, due to solid evidence and challan, the punishment of the arrested accused by the respective courts is also ensured.

Riffat Mukhtar said as the chief of Sindh Police, his mission was to serve the people as much as possible and to make the police a friend and servant of the people in the true sense.

Related Topics

Sindh Sindh High Court Police Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Power pilferage detected in medical lab, ice-cream ..

Power pilferage detected in medical lab, ice-cream factory

3 minutes ago
 NIH confirms 14 Covid-19 cases in last week

NIH confirms 14 Covid-19 cases in last week

3 minutes ago
 MEPCO takes 'solemn oath' against bribery from con ..

MEPCO takes 'solemn oath' against bribery from consumers

12 minutes ago
 PFA discards 220 litre fake carbonated drinks

PFA discards 220 litre fake carbonated drinks

7 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad chairs meeting to review measures fo ..

DC Abbottabad chairs meeting to review measures for upcoming elections

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve for enhanced economic coop ..

Pakistan, China resolve for enhanced economic cooperation, high-quality CPEC dev ..

7 minutes ago
Riaz Soomro posted as DG BISP Sindh

Riaz Soomro posted as DG BISP Sindh

7 minutes ago
 RTA Hazara introduces reduced transport fares

RTA Hazara introduces reduced transport fares

7 minutes ago
 Health minister condemns Israel's attack on Gaza's ..

Health minister condemns Israel's attack on Gaza's hospital

4 minutes ago
 Abdul Hameed Mengal assumes charge of Chairman IRS ..

Abdul Hameed Mengal assumes charge of Chairman IRSA

4 minutes ago
 DC inspects Govt Nazareth Girls Collage

DC inspects Govt Nazareth Girls Collage

4 minutes ago
 CBI breaks new ground at GITEX Global 2023 by lead ..

CBI breaks new ground at GITEX Global 2023 by leading digital revolution

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan