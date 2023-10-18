IGP visits Sindh High Court Bar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Wednesday visited Sindh High Court Bar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Wednesday visited Sindh High Court Bar.

Upon his arrival at the High Court Bar, he was received by President Bar Council Muhammad Saleem Mangrio and Honorary Secretary Amir Nawaz Warraich.

In the meeting, the President and Honorary Secretary High Court Bar discussed various issues.

The IGP Sindh on the occasion said it was necessary to make the criminal justice system strong and effective in order to solve crimes.

He said along with its operational capabilities, the police was moving forward keeping in mind the innovation in investigative matters and measures.

By doing this, on the one hand, the measures like research and investigation are strengthened, on the other hand, due to solid evidence and challan, the punishment of the arrested accused by the respective courts is also ensured.

Riffat Mukhtar said as the chief of Sindh Police, his mission was to serve the people as much as possible and to make the police a friend and servant of the people in the true sense.