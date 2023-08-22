IGP visits special branch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar visited the Special Branch Complex on Tuesday and reviewed the ongoing affairs in various departments/offices.

Earlier, Additional IGP - Special Branch Khadim Hussain Rindh welcomed the IGP Sindh on his arrival.

SSPs of Intelligence, Security and Survey of Special Branch were also present on the occasion.

The IGP Sindh announced the award of CC-1 certificate to Head Constable Raheel posted in Special Branch for his excellent performance.