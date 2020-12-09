UrduPoint.com
IGP Visits Special Branch Headquarters, Presides High Level Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:54 PM

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday visited Special Branch Headquarters Peshawar and presided over a high level meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday visited Special Branch Headquarters Peshawar and presided over a high level meeting.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Special Branch and other high ranking police officers also attended the meeting.

IGP was briefed about revamping of Special Branch especially its extension to Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), performance of the unit and confronting challenges.

He was told that necessary manpower, equipment and other financial resources had been provided for Special Branch offices in the Newly Merged Districts.

Special branch personnel had been posted and all required facilities had been provided to the officials for performing duties.

DIG Special Branch informed about t performance of the unit, professional assignments of the personnel, strengthening of intelligence network, close liaison and coordination with other intelligence agencies and future plan of Special Branch.

He also updated IGP about acquisition of latest technologies to meet requirement of tackling rapidly changing modus operandi of anti state elements and added that technology driven intelligence operations would further improve the professional capacity of the unit.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi commended professional commitment and preparedness of Special Branch and directed participants of the meeting to keep strict vigil on the anti state elements particularly in newly merged districts and foil their nefarious designs.

The IGP reminded that peace had been restored in the province after offering matchless sacrifices and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in the journey towards building country peaceful and prosperous.

He maintained that due to pivotal role of Special Branch all its requirements were being met on priority basis enabling this important organ of the intelligence apparatus to tackle confronting challenges in a professional manner.

