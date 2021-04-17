IGP visits Swabi, awards officers for arresting killers of ATC judge

Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi Saturday visited Swabi and laid foundation stone of new police station in Zaida

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi Saturday visited Swabi and laid foundation stone of new police station in Zaida.

Upon arrival, he was received by Regional Police Officer, Yasin Farooq, District Police Officer, Muhammad Soaib and police officials.

On the occasion, visiting IGP was also briefed about the matters relating to working of police and law and order situation.

He also visited Police Lines Shah Mansoor and distributed prizes and commending certificates among officials for timely arrest of criminals involved in killing of ATC Judge, Aftab Afridi.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP said that officers showing professionalism and extraordinary performance would be rewarded. He urged police force to work with dedication and come up to the expectations of people.