IGP Visits Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel, Reviews Security For Chinese Workers
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, on Wednesday visited the Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V project site to review security arrangements for Chinese engineers and workers.
During his visit, the IGP met with Chinese officials and security personnel, emphasizing the importance of ensuring foolproof security for the project and its foreign workforce.
Accompanied by DIG Hazara Nasir Mahmood Satti, DPO Haripur Farhan Khan, SP SSU Tahir Khan, and other senior police officials, the IGP conducted a detailed inspection of the project site. Chief Engineer Waseem Raza briefed the IGP on the progress of the project and the security measures in place.
In a meeting with Chinese officials, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed reiterated that the Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V project is vital for Pakistan’s development and energy needs.
He assured them that the protection of Chinese nationals is a top priority for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the government. “No negligence in security will be tolerated,” he stated.
The IGP also held discussions with officers of the Special Security Unit (SSU) deployed at the site.
He was briefed on the security of foreign experts and the overall progress of the project.
During the visit, the IGP inspected various security checkpoints and directed officials to enhance security measures using modern technology.
IGP Zulfiqar Hameed issued strict instructions to senior police officials to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Interior regarding the movement and security of foreign engineers.
He emphasized the need for a comprehensive security plan for the project area and improved access routes to the base camps of Chinese workers.
“Security measures must be made more effective and efficient. Continuous security audits should be conducted to identify and address any gaps,” the IGP said.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining strong communication with Chinese personnel to ensure timely assistance in emergencies.
The Chinese officials expressed their satisfaction with the security arrangements and appreciated the efforts of the KP Police.
They commended the IGP for his commitment to ensuring their safety and confidence in the security provided.
