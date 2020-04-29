IGP visits traffic police headquarters, examines corona safety kits

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday visited headquarters of Islamabad Traffic Police and examined the hygiene kits given to police by private company for protection against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday visited headquarters of Islamabad Traffic Police and examined the hygiene kits given to police by private company for protection against coronavirus.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed, SP (Rural) Ch. Arshad, DSPs Traffic and other police officialas were also present on the occasion.

The IGP checked equipment given to traffic police by a private company which included safety kits, ambulance, computers, printers and LCDs. The SSP (Traffic)) also briefed IGP about the performance of traffic police and the overall functioning of the force.

He said the traffic police personnel were making efforts to create awareness against COVID-19 among citizens like Operation Wing, besides ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appreciated the performance of traffic police and directed to improve it further.

He directed for strict action against those involved in one-wheeling and stunts on roads.

The IGP further directed for awareness among citizens to fasten seat belts during drive and use helmets on bikes. He said that policy of `Phele Salam- Phir Kalam' should be adopted and indecent attitude would not be tolerated.

Aamir Zulfiqar directed to provide `Iftari' to policemen at their duty points. He also approved a strength of 50 more policemen for Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.