UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Visits Traffic Police Headquarters, Examines Corona Safety Kits

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:41 PM

IGP visits traffic police headquarters, examines corona safety kits

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday visited headquarters of Islamabad Traffic Police and examined the hygiene kits given to police by private company for protection against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday visited headquarters of Islamabad Traffic Police and examined the hygiene kits given to police by private company for protection against coronavirus.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed, SP (Rural) Ch. Arshad, DSPs Traffic and other police officialas were also present on the occasion.

The IGP checked equipment given to traffic police by a private company which included safety kits, ambulance, computers, printers and LCDs. The SSP (Traffic)) also briefed IGP about the performance of traffic police and the overall functioning of the force.

He said the traffic police personnel were making efforts to create awareness against COVID-19 among citizens like Operation Wing, besides ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appreciated the performance of traffic police and directed to improve it further.

He directed for strict action against those involved in one-wheeling and stunts on roads.

The IGP further directed for awareness among citizens to fasten seat belts during drive and use helmets on bikes. He said that policy of `Phele Salam- Phir Kalam' should be adopted and indecent attitude would not be tolerated.

Aamir Zulfiqar directed to provide `Iftari' to policemen at their duty points. He also approved a strength of 50 more policemen for Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Company Traffic Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

1 hour ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.