IGP Visits Under-construction Office
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab visited the under-construction office of the DIG Security Division and issued instructions for completing the works at the earliest.
He said that police offices and police stations were being upgraded with the latest resources with the support of the Punjab government, and the new office of DIG Security Division would be inaugurated soon.
