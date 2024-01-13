IGP Visits Under-construction Police Khidmat Markaz
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 09:39 PM
The IGP Punjab visited an under-construction Police Khidmat Markaz at Shadman police station on Friday night
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The IGP Punjab visited an under-construction Police Khidmat Markaz at Shadman police station on Friday night.
He reviewed the construction work and said the new state-of-the-art building of Police Khidmat Markaz Shadman would be completed by January 31.
He ordered for completing the construction work in all circumstances within the stipulated time period.
