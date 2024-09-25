IGP visits under-construction Police Khidmat Markaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday visited state-of-the-art Police Khidmat Markaz.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan briefed the IGP about the ongoing construction work in the Khidmat Markaz.

Dr Usman Anwar expressed satisfaction over the construction works of the markaz and said that it should be completed as soon as possible. He said that various facilities under one-window operation would be available to citizens by the completion of the Police Khidmat Markaz.

He said that all out efforts were being made to improve the public service delivery in the province.