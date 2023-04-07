IGP visits under treatment policemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday visited Aga Khan Hospital and met under treatment police officer and personnel.

The Sindh Police chief met DSP Qalandar Bakhsh Soomro, Constable Muhammad Ishaq Mirani and Head Constable Ali Muhammad under treatment at the Hospital and inquired about their health from the doctors, according to the spokesman for Sindh Police.

Both DSP Qalandar Soomro and Constable Ishaq Mirani stationed at Durrani Police Station in Kashmore/Kandhkot district were injured while fighting valiantly against the dacoits in the Katcha area, while Head Constable Ali Muhammad was injured in Mangali Police Station, Sanghar district in an encounter.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon expressed solidarity with the injured policemen and their families and assured them of all possible cooperation from the Sindh Police.

He directed the AIGP Welfare, Sindh on the spot to ensure that the injured are provided with all standard medical facilities and brought back to a healthy life as soon as possible.