Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

IGP Visits Under Treatment Policemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

IGP visits under treatment policemen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday visited Aga Khan Hospital and met under treatment police officer and personnel.

The Sindh Police chief met DSP Qalandar Bakhsh Soomro, Constable Muhammad Ishaq Mirani and Head Constable Ali Muhammad under treatment at the Hospital and inquired about their health from the doctors, according to the spokesman for Sindh Police.

Both DSP Qalandar Soomro and Constable Ishaq Mirani stationed at Durrani Police Station in Kashmore/Kandhkot district were injured while fighting valiantly against the dacoits in the Katcha area, while Head Constable Ali Muhammad was injured in Mangali Police Station, Sanghar district in an encounter.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon expressed solidarity with the injured policemen and their families and assured them of all possible cooperation from the Sindh Police.

He directed the AIGP Welfare, Sindh on the spot to ensure that the injured are provided with all standard medical facilities and brought back to a healthy life as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Police Police Station Sanghar All From

Recent Stories

FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

27 minutes ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

1 hour ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

1 hour ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

2 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.