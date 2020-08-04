UrduPoint.com
IGP Visits Yadgar E Shuhada To Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of Police

Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

IGP visits Yadgar e Shuhada to pay tribute to martyrs of police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Tuesday visited Yadgar e Shuhada at Central Police Office to pay homage to the martyrs of Police on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day.

He on the occasion was flanked by Additional IGP Special Branch Imran Yaqoob Minhas, Additional IGP Operations Dr.

Amir Sheikh, Deputy IGP Establishment Khadim Hussain Rind, DIGP Finance Zulfiqar Mahar and other senior police officers.

Later on, the Sindh Police Chief also visited houses of martyred Sub-Inspector Shahid and Constable Amir.SI Shahid was killed during an attack on pakistan stock exchange while Constable Amir was killed during attack on Chinese consulate.

Youm-e-Shuhada (Police Martyrs' Day) is marked every year on August 4 at the national level aimed at to pay homage to the unparalleled sacrifices of the police martyrs and expressing solidarity with the families of these brave men.

