IGP visits 'zamung kor' secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi Sunday visited Model Institute for State Children Haryana road and expressed satisfaction over facilities provided to the students.

Director Zamung Kor Saeed Akhtar, DIG Special Branch Akhtar Hayat Khan, SSP Operation Zahoor Baber Afridi, SSP Rural Najmul Hasnain Liaqat and other police staff were present on this occasion.

The IGP inspected house and home, class rooms, dining hall, medical facility, psychological and integration facility and hostels.

IGP Sanaullah distributed gifts and awards among 30 position holders students.

Director Zamung Kor Saeed Akhtar informed the IGP that centers like this were being opened in Abbottabad and Swat that would be extended to merged districts under the social welfare department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.