IGP Visits Zill E Shah's House On Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

IGP visits Zill e Shah's house on Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has arrived at Zill e Shah house on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Soheb Ashraf, senior officers were accompanied him.

The IGP met Zill e Shah's mother, children and other family members and wished them Eid greetings. He talked to Zill e Shah parents, brothers and other family members and inquired about their well-being.

Dr. Usman Anwar mingled with the children of the family, showed compassion by feeding them cake.

Talking to Zill e Shah parents, the IGP assured all possible cooperation and said that on the occasion of Eid, he came to Zill e Shah house to share happiness with his family. He further said that he was in constant contact with Zill e Shah family and would not leave them alone at any time.

Meanwhile, the IGP also visited Nolakha Police Station and spent time with the soldiers. He said that the officials who were busy protecting the life and property of the citizens away from their families on Eid festivals were his family. "I myself have come to express solidarity with the policemen who prefer service to the people over personal happiness" he added.

He said that the spirit of sacrificing one's own and family's happiness for the sake of serving and protecting people was a hallmark of police service. Police force would remain on high alert and ensure the performance of duties during the Eid holidays, he added.

The IGP also inspected the barracks, different floors and other areas of the police station.

