IGP vows to enhance police welfare,combat crime

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hamid, addressed a gathering of police officials at the Peshawar Police Darbar on Wednesday, outlining key priorities and measures to strengthen the police force and ensure public safety.

In his address, IG KP emphasized the welfare of police personnel as a top priority, stating, "We are committed to making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police a model force by improving benefits and facilities.

He announced plans to bring the salaries and martyrs' packages of KP Police on par with those of other provinces, ensuring better support for the force and their families.

Highlighting the force's capabilities, IG KP said, "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has a proven track record of tackling crime and terrorism.

We have bravely confronted these challenges in the past and will continue to eliminate terrorists and criminals in the future.

He praised the force's history of sacrifices, describing it as a legacy written in golden words through bravery, courage, and resilience.

He urged police personnel to uphold their traditions of honesty, integrity, and hard work, stating, "Police must act as protectors in every operation, ensuring the safety of lives and property and maintaining peace and order.

"

He also stressed the importance of community policing, calling on officers to win the hearts of the public and strengthen trust between the police and citizens.

"The police and the public, working together, can ensure the eradication of terrorists," he added, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to combat terrorism and crime.

IG KP also addressed the challenges faced by the force, assuring that these issues would be resolved promptly. "We are fully aware of the challenges faced by the police and will address them to provide the public with a sense of security," he said.

He pledged to prioritize the resolution of issues faced by the families of police martyrs, stating, "I will ensure that the concerns of our martyrs' families are addressed on a priority basis."

The address concluded with a call to action for all police officers to lead from the front and ensure timely resolution of their subordinates' issues. IG KP expressed confidence in the force's ability to overcome challenges and maintain peace and security in the province.

The event was attended by senior police officials, who reaffirmed their commitment to the vision outlined by IG KP and vowed to work tirelessly for the safety and well-being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.