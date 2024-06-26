(@FahadShabbir)

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reiterated his commitment to fulfilling Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's vision of a 'Drug-Free Punjab'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reiterated his commitment to fulfilling Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's vision of a 'Drug-Free Punjab'.

He said that the day was commemorated to renew a pledge to eradicate the scourge of drugs from society and protect the young generation from its dangers. He said the Punjab Police would leave no stone unturned in uprooting the menace of drugs.

The IGP Punjab highlighted that this year, more than 33,000 raids were conducted on drug dealers' hideouts across the province.

Over 16,000 suspects involved in the illicit business were arrested, and more than 15,500 cases were registered. He mentioned that more than 9,200-kilogram charas, 160-kg heroin, 45-kg Ice, 269-kg opium, and over 1.674 million litres of liquor were seized from the drug dealers.

Usman Anwar said that within the past 24 hours, 281 raids were conducted across the province, including Lahore. During these raids, 146 suspects involved in the toxic trade were arrested, and 141 cases were registered. From the suspects' possession, 99 kilograms of charas and 1,747 litres of liquor were recovered.