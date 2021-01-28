UrduPoint.com
IGP Warns Police Against Delay In Investigation After Case Registration

Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:21 PM

IGP warns police against delay in investigation after case registration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that under the free registration of crime policy, the investigation of every crime should start immediately after registration of a case.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting on the working of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday. During the meeting, CCPO Lahore briefed him on departmental matters and steps, being taken to improve service delivery.

The IG Punjab said that the police should ensure all possible cooperation with the plaintiff for satisfaction of the case. With due diligence, sincerity and effective use of modern technology, the case should be worked out in a timely manner and the accused should be sent behind the bars so that relationship between the police and the citizens might be improved and strengthened.

He said that approved number of sub-inspectors, ASIs, head constables and constables in the Investigation Wing should be taken into consideration while focusing on arresting the accused in serious cases, especially A-category accused.

He stressed that the cases in which the accused were getting immediate bail should be taken as a case study and all the stages should be carefully reviewed and shortcomings should be identified for further improvement in investigation process.

