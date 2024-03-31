IGP Wishes Happy Easter To Christian Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has wished warm greetings to the Christian community on their religious festival of Easter.
He said the Punjab Police were equal participant in joys of the Christian community. On Easter, Punjab Police had ensured security arrangements under a comprehensive strategy. He said that excellent security has been provided to the Christian community during religious and prayer events. Punjab Police spokesman said more than 11,000 police officers and officials performed security duties for 2,649 Easter programs across the province including Lahore.
More than 2,000 police officers and officials are deployed for the security of Easter programs in Lahore. On the instructions of IG Punjab, additional personnel, snipers and police commandos were deployed at sensitive churches and the participants were allowed to enter the churches only after complete checking and identification. IG Punjab said that the police and community volunteers were very vigilant, the movement of suspicious persons, goods and surroundings was closely monitored.
