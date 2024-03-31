Open Menu

IGP Wishes Happy Easter To Christian Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 10:10 PM

IGP wishes Happy Easter to Christian Community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has wished warm greetings to the Christian community on their religious festival of Easter.

He said the Punjab Police were equal participant in joys of the Christian community. On Easter, Punjab Police had ensured security arrangements under a comprehensive strategy. He said that excellent security has been provided to the Christian community during religious and prayer events. Punjab Police spokesman said more than 11,000 police officers and officials performed security duties for 2,649 Easter programs across the province including Lahore.

More than 2,000 police officers and officials are deployed for the security of Easter programs in Lahore. On the instructions of IG Punjab, additional personnel, snipers and police commandos were deployed at sensitive churches and the participants were allowed to enter the churches only after complete checking and identification. IG Punjab said that the police and community volunteers were very vigilant, the movement of suspicious persons, goods and surroundings was closely monitored.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Prayer Christian

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

24 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

24 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

24 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

24 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

24 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

1 day ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

1 day ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

1 day ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

1 day ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan