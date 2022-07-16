IGP writes FIA for stern legal action against miscreant groups on social media

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has written a letter to Director General of FIA to direct the Director Cyber Crime Wing of FIA Sindh Zone to strictly monitor some miscreant groups on social media spreading rancorousness, which triggered ethnic tensions between Sindhis and Pakhtuns in major cities of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has written a letter to Director General of FIA to direct the Director Cyber Crime Wing of FIA Sindh Zone to strictly monitor some miscreant groups on social media spreading rancorousness, which triggered ethnic tensions between Sindhis and Pakhtuns in major cities of Sindh.

The Cyber Crime Wing of FIA Sindh Zone be directed to strictly monitor such illegal activities and take stern legal action to discourage conspiracy on linguistic grounds to avoid any untoward situation.

On 11-07-2022, a young man named Bilal Kaka was tortured and shot dead during a fight at a restaurant near Hyderabad bypass.

The hotel owners allegedly shot dead Bilal Kaka and injured his two friends after a dispute over a food bill at the Super Salateen Hotel near Wadhu Wah, within the limits of Bhittai Nagar Police Station, the letter added.