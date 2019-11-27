(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said it had always been his priority to eliminate crimes, best welfare of police and easy service delivery to public.

He said this while talking to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs in the farewell video link conference here at Central Police Office.

He said that by the blessing of Allah, he had the honour of serving as head of Punjab Police twice and as IGP he faced the challenges like Chunian and Kasur case and achieved many successes. On excellent teamwork and support while thanking the officers, he directed all to continue their work with commitment and hard work and to grow and excel in their professional career.

RPOs and DPOs acknowledged the guidance and support provided by the IGP, officers further said that Arif Nawaz would always be the IGP of their hearts. Other officers in the event said that initiatives of IGP for the welfare of force were admirable because he presented the case of increase in salary very strongly and achieved the success for which all force would always be thankful.

They said that Arif Nawaz always faced pressure calmly due to his leadership skills and ensured timely response using smart and community policing parameters and information technology instead of relying on traditional policing.

All Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior officers of CPO were present in the conference.