IGP's Historic Step In Recognition Of Constabulary Services

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken a historic step to increase the honor and respect of thousands of employees serving as constables in the police force.

A special ceremony was held in honor of the constables serving in the Central Police Office here on Thursday, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presented shoulder braids to the constables according to their tenure, constables with 10 to 20 years of service were given one braid (strap) constables with 20 to 30 years of service were given 02 braids, constables with more than 30 years of service were given 3 braids.

Dr Usman Anwar has started giving special shoulder braids to all constables of the police force in recognition of their services IG Punjab expressed that respect and prestige of constabulary has been enhanced by keeping in view their services.

Likewise, braids are being applied to constabulary in all regions and districts. The IG Punjab further said that constables were the backbone of police department and now it was duty of constables to restore the respect and dignity given by the department. He said that all resources including health, education, departmental promotions and capacity building were being utilized for the welfare of constabulary.

Constables participating in the event thanked for the honor conferred by the IG Punjab.

Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar,DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, senior officers including AIG Admin AmaraAthar, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare attended the event.

