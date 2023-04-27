IGPs Sindh Balochistan discuss joint actions against criminals

A meeting was held at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Thursday presided over by Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and IGP Balochistan to discuss actions against criminals after an encounter in Jacobabad where six policemen were martyred

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting was held at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Thursday presided over by Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and IGP Balochistan to discuss actions against criminals after an encounter in Jacobabad where six policemen were martyred.

The SSPs of Jacobabad and Naseerabad gave a point-to-point briefing on the incident and made some necessary recommendations, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police.

Later, DIGPs Larkana and Naseerabad also told the meeting in their briefing that 12 operatives of the dacoit group associated with Jakhrani group have been arrested under various cases and are currently in jail.

IGP Sindh said the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain, DIGP Larkana will form an investigation team and bring the accused involved in the incident to justice.

He directed DIGP concerned to provide vehicles for the police while also instructing AIGP Logistics to ensure the supply of arms and ammunition required by the concerned police in the ongoing operation against dacoits.

Apart from this, while giving orders to AIGP Operations Sindh to provide a platoon of rapid response force (RRF), the IGP Sindh asked SSP Jacobabad to write a formal letter to AIGP Operations for fixing the head money of the dacoits involved in the incident.

IGP Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said Sindh and Balochistan police should conduct a joint operation against the robbers gangs involved in this incident and the police of both provinces should play a lead role.

He said police would have to continue their operation against the robbers adopting long-term strategy until complete elimination of the robbers.

Additional IGP Investigation, DIGPs of IT, Headquarters Sindh, Director IB, AIGPs Operations, Admin attended the meeting directly while DIGPs of Larkana and Naseerabad and SP Usta Muhammad, Balochistan attended through video link.

This needs to be mentioned that six policemen embraced martyrdom and two others were injured in an encounter with criminals in Jacobabad the other day.