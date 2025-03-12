IHC abolishes contempt case against 36 lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sarfaraz Dogar on Wednesday abolished the ongoing contempt of court proceedings against 36 lawyers for attack on the Chief Justice Block on February 8, 2021.

The court abolished the case after the lawyers tendered an unconditional apology in an affidavit.

During the hearing, members of the Islamabad Bar Council, Adil Aziz Qazi, Babar Awan and other office bearers of the Bar Association appeared in the court on behalf of the lawyers.

Advocate Babar Awan took the stand in the court that this incident had occurred as a result of a strike, but the police exaggerated the matter. He pleaded that the case had been going on for more than five years, so it should be closed.

After the unconditional apology from the lawyers, the court ended the contempt of court proceedings.

The police had registered case against the lawyers under sections of anti-terrorism law.