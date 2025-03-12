Open Menu

IHC Abolishes Contempt Case Against 36 Lawyers

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM

IHC abolishes contempt case against 36 lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sarfaraz Dogar on Wednesday abolished the ongoing contempt of court proceedings against 36 lawyers for attack on the Chief Justice Block on February 8, 2021.

The court abolished the case after the lawyers tendered an unconditional apology in an affidavit.

During the hearing, members of the Islamabad Bar Council, Adil Aziz Qazi, Babar Awan and other office bearers of the Bar Association appeared in the court on behalf of the lawyers.

Advocate Babar Awan took the stand in the court that this incident had occurred as a result of a strike, but the police exaggerated the matter. He pleaded that the case had been going on for more than five years, so it should be closed.

After the unconditional apology from the lawyers, the court ended the contempt of court proceedings.

The police had registered case against the lawyers under sections of anti-terrorism law.

Recent Stories

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

18 minutes ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

27 minutes ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

41 minutes ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

45 minutes ago
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

1 hour ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

1 hour ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan