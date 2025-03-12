IHC Abolishes Contempt Case Against 36 Lawyers
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sarfaraz Dogar on Wednesday abolished the ongoing contempt of court proceedings against 36 lawyers for attack on the Chief Justice Block on February 8, 2021.
The court abolished the case after the lawyers tendered an unconditional apology in an affidavit.
During the hearing, members of the Islamabad Bar Council, Adil Aziz Qazi, Babar Awan and other office bearers of the Bar Association appeared in the court on behalf of the lawyers.
Advocate Babar Awan took the stand in the court that this incident had occurred as a result of a strike, but the police exaggerated the matter. He pleaded that the case had been going on for more than five years, so it should be closed.
After the unconditional apology from the lawyers, the court ended the contempt of court proceedings.
The police had registered case against the lawyers under sections of anti-terrorism law.
Recent Stories
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered6 minutes ago
-
Cowardly acts of attack on Jaffar Express not to shake Pakistan’s resolve for peace: PM6 minutes ago
-
IHC abolishes contempt case against 36 lawyers6 minutes ago
-
WASA completes repair of main force line Sitara Colony6 minutes ago
-
Women participation imperative for national uplift: Dr Zulfiqar16 minutes ago
-
After economic stability, journey of national development begins: PM16 minutes ago
-
High Courts directed to transfer Super Tax cases to Supreme Court16 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan criticise Imran Khan on Jaffer Express attack26 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi orders enhanced security measures for Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in two cases26 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf distributes ration among journalists during Ramadan36 minutes ago
-
CM orders immediate rollback of TDCP double-decker bus fare hike36 minutes ago