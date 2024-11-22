IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Superintendent jail had earlier defied court orders regarding meeting of PTI leaders with Imran Khan at Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) The Islamabad High Court on Friday accepted the apology of the Superintendent of Adiala Jail in the contempt of court case for not allowing party leaders to meet PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The hearing of the contempt of court case, regarding the refusal to allow party leaders to meet Imran Khan, was conducted by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court.

During the hearing, the court accepted the apology request from the RPO Rawalpindi and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, issuing a final warning.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked, “This is the last opportunity being given to you," to which the jail superintendent assured the court that judicial orders would be implemented.

While presenting arguments, PTI's lawyer Shoaib Shaheen stated, "The system in our country is such."

At this, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked, "Mr. Shoaib, the country’s system will not improve with one or two courts. The system of your country has moved from the hands of the courts and parliament and gone somewhere else,”.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Khaleeq-uz-Zaman stated that the police had not been informed about the court's order.

“We cannot even imagine violating court orders,” he said.

At this, the court remarked, “Every child knows the court had issued an order, and you are saying you were unaware of it. Judicial orders are being violated on a regular basis,”.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan further remarked, “By doing this, you are losing your credibility. It seems there was a deliberate violation of the court's order. I know you didn't do this intentionally; it was done by someone else. Who told you to stop the PTI leaders' meeting with Imran Khan? If you tell me, I will take action against them, not you. Otherwise, I will have to take action against you,”.

During the hearing, the jail superintendent stated, “Two days ago, I messaged them to come for the meeting, but they did not come,”.

The court then asked, “What will you do the next time you get a call?”

On it, the jail superintendent replied, “The judicial orders will be fully implemented,”.

Afterward, the court disposed of the contempt of court petition with directions.

The court had issued a contempt of court notice to the RPO Rawalpindi and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail for preventing party leaders from meeting Imran Khan.