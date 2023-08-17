Open Menu

IHC Accepts Application Of Al-Qadir University Trust

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 06:53 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday accepted the miscellaneous application of management of Al-Qadir University Trust Project seeking to file more documents in plea for registration of the trust under Trust Act 2020

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by the trust seeking early registration of it.

It may be mentioned here that Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had filed this case against the delay in the registration of the trust.

The court had already served notices to the respondents.

The petitioners had named cabinet division, chief commissioner ICT and Director Labor and Industries as respondents in the case.

