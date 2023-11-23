Open Menu

IHC Accepts Bushra Bibi's Plea To Dismiss Plea Seeking Details Of Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 10:56 PM

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed the plea of wife of PTI chief, Bushra Bibi, seeking details of the cases registered against her and prevention from being arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed the plea of wife of PTI chief, Bushra Bibi, seeking details of the cases registered against her and prevention from being arrested.

Ghulam Murtaza Malik, the assistant counsel of the petitioner's lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, appeared before Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, stating that he had been directed to withdraw the petition.

The court accepted the request to withdraw the application and dismissed it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Wife Islamabad High Court From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

3 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performa ..

DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performance

3 minutes ago
 ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

3 minutes ago
 FM Jilani discusses cooperation with envoys of Fin ..

FM Jilani discusses cooperation with envoys of Finland, Nepal, and Qatar

3 minutes ago
 Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of count ..

Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

3 minutes ago
Not interested in PM office, rather wants to work ..

Not interested in PM office, rather wants to work for people's welfare: Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago
 Venezuela in diplomatic row with Peru after contro ..

Venezuela in diplomatic row with Peru after controversial football match

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan,Turkey have long religious & cultural rel ..

Pakistan,Turkey have long religious & cultural relations: CM Domki

32 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali dist ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali distributes medals, degrees in stu ..

32 minutes ago
 Spreading tentacles of Indian Global Terrorist Net ..

Spreading tentacles of Indian Global Terrorist Network to US, Canada alarming: M ..

30 minutes ago
 Five injured in roof collapse

Five injured in roof collapse

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan