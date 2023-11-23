The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed the plea of wife of PTI chief, Bushra Bibi, seeking details of the cases registered against her and prevention from being arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed the plea of wife of PTI chief, Bushra Bibi, seeking details of the cases registered against her and prevention from being arrested.

Ghulam Murtaza Malik, the assistant counsel of the petitioner's lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, appeared before Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, stating that he had been directed to withdraw the petition.

The court accepted the request to withdraw the application and dismissed it.