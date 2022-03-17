The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the plea of PPP's leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani for early hearing of his appeal against Senate Chairman elections and fixed the Intra Court Appeal for March 28

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the decision.

Gilani's Lawyer Farook H. Naek furnished arguments in the matter.

Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani had challenged rejection of his seven votes in Senate chairman elections.

Earlier, a single member bench had dismissed his plea and he had moved an ICA against the verdict.