IHC Accepts ICA For Hearing Regarding Election Tribunal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM

IHC accepts ICA for hearing regarding election tribunal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted the intra court appeal (ICA) for hearing regarding the appointment of election tribunals in Federal capital.

A division bench of high court declared the ICA as maintainable against the verdict of single member bench.

The order said that the petitioner stated that election tribunals were appointed under article 225 of the Constitution. It stated that as per the judgment of the top court the appointment of judges couldn’t be made in tribunals without the consultation with chief justice of the concerned high court.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case.

The ICA was filed PTI’s candidate Aamer Mughal. The petitioner has named Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondent in the case.

