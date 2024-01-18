Open Menu

IHC Accepts Petitions Against Jail Trial Of Toshakhana, £190 Million Reference

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the petitions of PTI founder against the trial of Toshakhana case and the £190 million reference in jail, for hearing.

IHC bench comprising Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Tahir heard the PTI founder's plea against the jail trial for the two cases.

The court issued directives to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Interior Ministry to submit their replies on Monday.

It also issued directives to schedule the case to be heard by any available bench on Monday.

