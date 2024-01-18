IHC Accepts Petitions Against Jail Trial Of Toshakhana, £190 Million Reference
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the petitions of PTI founder against the trial of Toshakhana case and the £190 million reference in jail, for hearing.
IHC bench comprising Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Tahir heard the PTI founder's plea against the jail trial for the two cases.
The court issued directives to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Interior Ministry to submit their replies on Monday.
It also issued directives to schedule the case to be heard by any available bench on Monday.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral of PEMRA Chairman's elder brother on Saturday4 minutes ago
-
'Marg Bar Sarmachar' operation shows Pak Forces' exemplary operational capability: Sanjrani14 minutes ago
-
Seminar on role of women in peace, nation building organized in Turbat24 minutes ago
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of 4 PTI workers44 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid in police custody53 minutes ago
-
Kaspersky predicts key cybersecurity threats targeting children in 202453 minutes ago
-
Caretaker KP Minister Nadeem Durrani chairs meeting of reforms committees54 minutes ago
-
Study finds huge gaps in enfranchising flood-hit population54 minutes ago
-
Peanuts sale rises in chilly condition1 hour ago
-
Balochistan CM reviews law & order situation for general elections in province1 hour ago
-
Federal minister announces to organize awareness sessions on interfaith harmony in rural areas1 hour ago
-
New PEC Punjab takes charge1 hour ago