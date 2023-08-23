IHC accepts plea for hearing regarding termination of civil judge

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted a petition for hearing seeking to terminate the service of accused Somia Asim's husband civil judge Asim Hafeez in a girl torture case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted a petition for hearing seeking to terminate the service of accused Somia Asim's husband civil judge Asim Hafeez in a girl torture case.

The court served notices to the Federal government and Advocate General Islamabad for assistance in the said case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the aforesaid case filed by the civil society network Islamabad. During the hearing, the chief justice said that although the matter of civil judge fell on the administrative side, however, we would also see it as a judicial side as a details petition had been moved in that regard.

The chief justice said that the federation should view the matter pertaining to the torture against children and child labor.

He said that many cases including the Tayyab torture case had surfaced here in the history.

The state counsel prayed the court to issue directives for the provision of the copy of the petition so that they could make preparations. The petitioner's lawyer told the bench that the wife of civil judge Asim Hafeez was in jail on judicial remand in a girl torture case. The Lahore High Court had made the civil judge as OSD after the incident surfaced.