Open Menu

IHC Accepts PTA's Petition Against Extra Tax Deduction

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 09:48 PM

IHC accepts PTA's petition against extra tax deduction

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted the petition of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) against deduction of extra amount by Federal Board of Revenue in line of advance tax

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted the petition of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) against deduction of extra amount by Federal Board of Revenue in line of advance tax.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar issued the detailed order on the petition of PTA, which was filed in 2018 against the decision for deduction of Rs1.37 billion as advance tax.

The court also imposed a fine worth Rs100,000 on deputy commissioner Inland Revenue and instructed him to pay the amount to the petitioner within one month.

The court said that the petitioner stated that the FBR assessed the advance tax again. The PTA stated that the tax department deducted the amount from bank account without serving prior notice.

The high court said that it is essential to serve notice to the tax payer as per the income tax ordinance.

The court said that the action without following the due process is the violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner.

It said that the PTA filed application to the department against the cutting of extra amount. The commissioner Inland revenue was bound to take decision on petition within two month but matter was not concluded within the said period.

The court directed the FBR to take decision within two month on the application after issuance of this verdict.

Related Topics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Fine Bank FBR 2018 Islamabad High Court From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Higher Education updates admission cri ..

Ministry of Higher Education updates admission criteria for university programme ..

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Italy’s Defence M ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Italy’s Defence Minister in Abu Dhabi

35 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler hosts luncheon for guests of Festival 'A ..

UAQ Ruler hosts luncheon for guests of Festival 'Al Labsa 2024-2025'

35 minutes ago
 Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al ..

Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al Khaimah, Tashkent

1 hour ago
 IHC accepts PTA's petition against extra tax deduc ..

IHC accepts PTA's petition against extra tax deduction

1 minute ago
 MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers

MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers

2 hours ago
Revenue Court held in Abbottabad to address citize ..

Revenue Court held in Abbottabad to address citizens' issues

2 hours ago
 Main draw matches of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis ..

Main draw matches of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

2 hours ago
 Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evenin ..

Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening

2 hours ago
 SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-e ..

SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-economic transformations

2 hours ago
 Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes

Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan