IHC Accepts PTA's Petition Against Extra Tax Deduction
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 09:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted the petition of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) against deduction of extra amount by Federal Board of Revenue in line of advance tax.
IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar issued the detailed order on the petition of PTA, which was filed in 2018 against the decision for deduction of Rs1.37 billion as advance tax.
The court also imposed a fine worth Rs100,000 on deputy commissioner Inland Revenue and instructed him to pay the amount to the petitioner within one month.
The court said that the petitioner stated that the FBR assessed the advance tax again. The PTA stated that the tax department deducted the amount from bank account without serving prior notice.
The high court said that it is essential to serve notice to the tax payer as per the income tax ordinance.
The court said that the action without following the due process is the violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner.
It said that the PTA filed application to the department against the cutting of extra amount. The commissioner Inland revenue was bound to take decision on petition within two month but matter was not concluded within the said period.
The court directed the FBR to take decision within two month on the application after issuance of this verdict.
