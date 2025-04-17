Open Menu

IHC Accepts PTI Founder's Request For Early Hearing Of Appeals

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 08:04 PM

IHC accepts PTI founder's request for early hearing of appeals

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the application of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi for early hearing on their appeals against their conviction in 190 million pounds reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the application of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi for early hearing on their appeals against their conviction in 190 million Pounds reference.

A two-judge bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the miscellaneous application of the accused.

The court directed the Registrar Office to schedule the appeals against the sentence be fixed within two weeks and said that the petitions for suspension of the sentence of the founder PTI and Bushra Bibi will also be heard.

During the hearing, lawyer Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of Bushra Bibi and said that the date for fixing the petitions for suspension of the sentence should also be given.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar said that the division bench has issued a judicial order regarding the fixing of cases. After the judicial order, we cannot give any date directly. We will also hear the appeals against the sentence and the petitions for suspension of the sentence.

The PTI founder is facing a sentence of 14 years and Bushra Bibi seven years at Adiala Jail. The decision was announced by the Accountability Court.

