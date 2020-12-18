IHC accepts request for early hearing of Faisal Vawda case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted an application for early hearing of a petition pertaining to qualification of Federal Minister Faisal Vawda.

Petitioner Mian Faisal Advocate's counsel Barrister Jahangir Jadoon appeared before the single member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and prayed it to fix the case for early hearing.

The court accepted the request and directed the registrar office to fix this case for hearing on January 14.