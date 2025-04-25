IHC Accepts Request For Early Hearing Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi's Acquittal Pleas
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted a miscellaneous petition for early scheduling of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi’s acquittal pleas in Toshakhana II
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted a miscellaneous petition for early scheduling of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi’s acquittal pleas in Toshakhana II.
Lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry requested the court to give a date for the case, on which Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas remarked that he has ordered and now the registrar office will set the case for hearing.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard a separate petition seeking early hearing of the acquittal petitions of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana- II case.
The petitioners’ lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry Advocate said that the Special Judge Central Islamabad had rejected the acquittal petitions in November 2024, against which appeals were filed, but the last hearing on these appeals was held on January 28 this year.
He requested the court hear these appeals early. The court accepted the request. The founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi have filed acquittal applications in the Toshakhana- II case.
Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand had rejected the acquittal applications. Challenging this decision in the Islamabad High Court, the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi have requested for acquittal.
Recent Stories
SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting national economy
IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pl ..
National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC
Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance
Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety
Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'
New Polio case reported from Bannu
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pleas4 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC4 minutes ago
-
Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign4 minutes ago
-
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to police facilities4 minutes ago
-
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects9 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi9 minutes ago
-
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety9 minutes ago
-
New Polio case reported from Bannu9 minutes ago
-
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families19 minutes ago
-
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants22 minutes ago
-
Man killed by train while crossing railway track22 minutes ago