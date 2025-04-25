Open Menu

IHC Accepts Request For Early Hearing Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi's Acquittal Pleas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted a miscellaneous petition for early scheduling of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi’s acquittal pleas in Toshakhana II

Lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry requested the court to give a date for the case, on which Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas remarked that he has ordered and now the registrar office will set the case for hearing.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard a separate petition seeking early hearing of the acquittal petitions of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana- II case.

The petitioners’ lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry Advocate said that the Special Judge Central Islamabad had rejected the acquittal petitions in November 2024, against which appeals were filed, but the last hearing on these appeals was held on January 28 this year.

He requested the court hear these appeals early. The court accepted the request. The founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi have filed acquittal applications in the Toshakhana- II case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand had rejected the acquittal applications. Challenging this decision in the Islamabad High Court, the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi have requested for acquittal.

More Stories From Pakistan