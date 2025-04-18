IHC Accepts Request For Early Hearing On Journalists' Petition
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted a miscellaneous application for early hearing of a petition seeking to form a commission for protection of journalists.
The court ordered the registrar office to schedule the case for hearing in next week.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case regarding formation of commission for journalists’ protection under Journalists’ Protection Act. The petition was filed by Parliamentary Reporters Association.
The petitioner’s lawyer said that the protection act give comprehensive rights to the journalists. It ensured journalists to perform their duties without interference.
The court accepted the request of early hearing and ordered the office to fix the case next week.
