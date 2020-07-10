UrduPoint.com
IHC Accepts Sugar Mills Appeal For Hearing

IHC accepts sugar mills appeal for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted for hearing an intra court appeal of sugar mills association against formation of sugar inquiry commission.

The court declared the case as maintainable but rejected the petitioners' request for grant of a stay order on actions against sugar mills in light of the commission's report.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued a written order on ICA filed by sugar mills' owners challenging the decision of single member bench. The court served notices to Ministry of Interior, members inquiry commission, federation, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other respondents to seek their comments on the matter.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah had turned down the petition of sugar mills against the inquiry commission.

