IHC accepts unconditional apology of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

The court issues her fresh contempt notice about her statement pending cases.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) Islamabad High Court has accepted unconditional apology of Assistannt to Prime Minister on information and broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan over her contemptuous remarks against the judiciary.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the case and issued fresh contempt notice to Dr. Awan over her remarks about pending cases.

As proceedings commenced, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan appeared before the court on the directions of the IHC and tendered an unconditional apology for "scandalising the judiciary". Justice Minallah asked Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan that she had committed contempt of court on two times— first time for ridiculing the courts for entertaining the case as a "special dispensation" and on the secocnd time for trying to influence a pending proceeding of the court related to the bail petition for Nawaz.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan assured the the court that she would be much careful in future and tendered unconditonal apology, leaving herself at the mercy of the court.

During the hearing, CJ Minallah observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought for the rule of law, adding that he was sure that the premier had never instructed her to use such language against the court. The court, however, accepted her apology for scandalising the judiciary but issued her a fresh contempt notice and directed her to satisfy the court that her press conference was not intended to influence a pending court proceeding. The court directetd her to submit reply till Monday and also directed her to appear before the court on Nov 5.

Awan requested the court to adjourn the hearing till after Tuesday but the court rejected her plea.

On Tuesdy, a IHC division bench granted eight-week bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds and directed him to deposit Rs 2 million as surety bonds.

The court passed the order on petition moved by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif seeking suspension of seven-year sentence awarded earlier to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference. Soon after the bail of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N w took the streets, danced on drum beat and distributed sweets among them.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also appeared on tv to do an unwarranted press conference on the verdict of the Islamabad High Court.

During her press conference, She said the government would want to see such speedy trials for all the under-trial prisoners anad in all cases.

"This new trend will be applicable to all cases," she said while expressing her hope regarding cases of all prisoners.

She also said that in the past, there was no such precedent that the executive was asked to take responsibility for the health of a prisoner. She gave this statement in reference of judges' questions during hearing of Nawaz Sharif's bail matter.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif currently at Services Hospital secured his bails from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively.