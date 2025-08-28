IHC acquits accused from case of molesting minor girl

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to an accused in a case pertaining to sexually assaulting a minor girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to an accused in a case pertaining to sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The court ruled that the bail can be withdrawn if the accused misuses bail or delays trial. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The court said that the accused can be granted bail in case of further inquiry under Section 497 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Mere seriousness of the crime is not enough to deprive the court of the power to grant bail, the order said.

The Supreme Court has ruled that bail is not an acquittal of the accused from the case but only a change of custody. Bail means going from the custody of government agencies to the custody of the surety, it said.

The surety takes responsibility that he will produce the accused when necessary.

The court said that the petitioner Muhammad Haseeb Hafeez has been in jail for three months without progress in the trial.

Petitioner's lawyer said this is a case of domestic dispute, the accused was framed in a false case.

According to the record, the complainant is the mother of the girl, who was in her second marriage and filed this case to get divorce.

The order said that according to the PIMS report, the girl's mother told the doctors about the sexual assault. The medical examination was not possible due to the victim's non-cooperation, it said.

According to the medico-legal examination report, no abrasions, wounds or blood marks were found on girl’s body.

The decision said that there is no reasonable justification that an educated man from a sensitive institution would molest his three-year-old minor daughter.

According to the investigating officer, psychological evaluation of the accused was also not conducted, it added.